Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $500.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,157. The stock has a market cap of $453.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $480.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.