Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 373,755 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

