Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 847 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.70. 3,933,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,871. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.92.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

