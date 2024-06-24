Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $270.90. 2,876,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

