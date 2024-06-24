Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $20.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,593.83. 41,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,288. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,565.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,493.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

