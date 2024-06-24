Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.09). Approximately 18,228,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,185,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GGP

Greatland Gold Price Performance

Greatland Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.41 million, a PE ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.25.

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.