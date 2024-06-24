GP Brinson Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 174.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,270 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 9.3% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.98. 3,490,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,005. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.