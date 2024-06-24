Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Goldex Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.
About Goldex Resources
Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
