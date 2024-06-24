Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

IWF traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.83. 440,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

