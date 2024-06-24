Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,786,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF remained flat at $41.80 during midday trading on Monday. 314,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

