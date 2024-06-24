Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.89. 1,713,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,705. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

