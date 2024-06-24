Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 658 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $8,206,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $20.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $665.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

