Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after buying an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,896,000 after buying an additional 1,769,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,431,000 after buying an additional 1,405,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.11. 3,950,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,767. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

