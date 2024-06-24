Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

DD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,092. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

