Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VDC stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.42. The stock had a trading volume of 53,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,160. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day moving average of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.