Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

DIA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $393.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

