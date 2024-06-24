Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,894,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,811,390 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.16. The firm has a market cap of $428.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

