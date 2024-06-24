Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,174,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 355,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,713,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983,577. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

