Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $147.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 531.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

