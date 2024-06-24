Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,180. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

