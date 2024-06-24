Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,180. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF



The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

