Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $203.20 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 421,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after purchasing an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after buying an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $456.96. 2,550,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,078. The company has a market cap of $424.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,894,228 shares of company stock worth $1,305,811,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.