Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 455,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.
Shares of NUE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,560. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
