Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 455,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,216,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.38.

Nucor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NUE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,560. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.