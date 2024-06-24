Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,371,000. Booking makes up about 1.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.32% of Booking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,981.20. 154,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,705.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,603.62. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,605.00 and a 12-month high of $4,018.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

