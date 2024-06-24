Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

DE stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.54 and a 200 day moving average of $386.92. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

