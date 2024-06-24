Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $9.57 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $184.13. The stock had a trading volume of 451,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,197. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

