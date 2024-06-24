Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $8.50 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.72. 2,368,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

