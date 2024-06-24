Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $7.71 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $10.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $567.14. The company had a trading volume of 525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $593.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $531.62 and its 200 day moving average is $513.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

