Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $61.40 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 215,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 3.2 %

AMGN traded up $9.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

