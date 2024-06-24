Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $108.46 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 96,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,456,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,083.52. The company had a trading volume of 350,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,019.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,030.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

