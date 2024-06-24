Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 66,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,376. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

