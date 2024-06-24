Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 255,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,736,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.60% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $1,473,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $261.34. 532,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,094. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.13 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

