Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,402,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,464,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.43. 6,930,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,192,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.