Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 84,702 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.16% of Science Applications International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,406 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SAIC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.