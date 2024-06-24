Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,697,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.21% of Marriott International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

MAR stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average of $238.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

