Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires 1,242,020 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10,628.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $126,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.99. 256,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,269. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

