GG TOKEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.75 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One GG TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $516,986.63 and approximately $3.75 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.00040624 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

