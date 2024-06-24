General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $177.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.27.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:GE opened at $164.24 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after buying an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

