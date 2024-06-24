General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $209.25 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

