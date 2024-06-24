GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

