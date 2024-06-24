Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.81

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.81 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 2682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

