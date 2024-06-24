Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,561,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,487,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

