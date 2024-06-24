Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 62,906 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 62,906 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $99,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after buying an additional 171,802 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.12. 5,209,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.40 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

