Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 113,827 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,827 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $325.35. 1,322,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.27 and its 200 day moving average is $331.88. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

