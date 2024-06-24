Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

