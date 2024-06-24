Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Invests $73.08 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 799,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,084,000. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Starbucks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

