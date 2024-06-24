Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $23.40 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

