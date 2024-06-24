Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $58,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.20. 2,598,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

