Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,889 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wendy’s by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.67. 3,790,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.