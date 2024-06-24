Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 130,068 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of F traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.23. 57,566,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,215,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

