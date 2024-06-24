Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FI traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $150.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,228. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

